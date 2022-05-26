Analysts Set PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target at $79.83

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFSI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 108,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $930,651.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,477 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after buying an additional 120,117 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSI stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. 7,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,125. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $44.25 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.98.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $657.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.42%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

