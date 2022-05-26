Analysts Set Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Target Price at $15.59

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.59.

REPYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Repsol from €15.50 ($16.49) to €16.70 ($17.77) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Repsol from €13.00 ($13.83) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Repsol to €15.20 ($16.17) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.50 ($16.49) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Repsol alerts:

OTCMKTS:REPYY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.14. 41,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,800. Repsol has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.