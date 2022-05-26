Analysts Set Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) Price Target at GBX 696.67

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 696.67 ($8.77).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.31) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Rightmove alerts:

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of Rightmove stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.25), for a total transaction of £15,173.28 ($19,093.09).

Rightmove stock opened at GBX 581.80 ($7.32) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of £4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 27.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 614.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 672.28. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 518.50 ($6.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 810 ($10.19).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

Rightmove Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.