Analysts Set Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) PT at $236.67

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

WTW opened at $202.08 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $192.99 and a fifty-two week high of $264.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.46.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $729,102.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.11, for a total transaction of $299,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,726,704.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,046 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

