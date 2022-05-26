Analysts Set Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target at $46.80

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

ZUMZ stock opened at $32.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $627.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $55.10.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zumiez will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Zumiez by 946.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Zumiez by 1,354.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Zumiez by 1,149.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

