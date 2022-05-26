Analyzing Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) & EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taboola.com and EverQuote’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.38 billion 0.51 -$24.95 million ($1.31) -2.31 EverQuote $418.52 million 0.67 -$19.43 million ($0.73) -12.75

EverQuote has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taboola.com. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taboola.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -3.19% -5.99% -3.06% EverQuote -5.02% -24.04% -14.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Taboola.com and EverQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 1 7 0 2.88 EverQuote 1 2 5 0 2.50

Taboola.com currently has a consensus price target of $10.44, suggesting a potential upside of 244.47%. EverQuote has a consensus price target of $21.43, suggesting a potential upside of 130.17%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than EverQuote.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Taboola.com has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taboola.com beats EverQuote on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taboola.com (Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. Taboola.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About EverQuote (Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

