Analyzing Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) & ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT)

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) and ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Tivic Health Systems alerts:

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A ADM Tronics Unlimited -16.20% -18.94% -10.37%

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and ADM Tronics Unlimited’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $1.17 million 13.90 -$8.49 million N/A N/A ADM Tronics Unlimited $3.09 million 1.66 -$600,000.00 ($0.01) -7.60

ADM Tronics Unlimited has higher revenue and earnings than Tivic Health Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tivic Health Systems and ADM Tronics Unlimited, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A ADM Tronics Unlimited 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Tivic Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of ADM Tronics Unlimited shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tivic Health Systems beats ADM Tronics Unlimited on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tivic Health Systems (Get Rating)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. operates as a bioelectronic device company that delivers non-invasive neuromodulation products for the treatment of inflammatory conditions. The company's primary product, ClearUP, is a medical device intended to relieve sinus and nasal inflammation. It sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites and platforms, such as Amazon.com, as well as to major U.S. online retailers, such as BestBuy.com, FSAStore.com, Walgreens.com, Walmart.com. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited (Get Rating)

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc., together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Electronic, Chemicals, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs. It also provides water-based primers and adhesives; water-based coatings and resins; water-based chemical additives; and anti-static conductive paints, coatings, and other products. In addition, the company offers water-based, adhesive and related topical formulations for use in maxillofacial prosthetic medical applications; and for professional makeup applications primarily for film, TV, and theatrical productions. Further, it provides research, development, regulatory, and engineering services for the design, development, and manufacturing of medical devices, electronics, and other technologies and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Northvale, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Tivic Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivic Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.