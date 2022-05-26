Andrew A. F. Hack Buys 15,599 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 15,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $52,256.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,302,999 shares in the company, valued at $27,815,046.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $311.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.37. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $15.34.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.10% and a negative net margin of 8,826.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $4,665,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 83.3% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $3,608,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,089,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 168.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 576,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

MRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

About Mersana Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.