Andrew A. F. Hack Buys 15,599 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 15,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $52,256.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,302,999 shares in the company, valued at $27,815,046.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $311.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.37. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $15.34.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.10% and a negative net margin of 8,826.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.
About Mersana Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.