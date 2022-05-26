Anthony Noto Buys 37,056 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Noto bought 37,056 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $249,016.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,276,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,020,734.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Anthony Noto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, May 19th, Anthony Noto acquired 13,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $105,165.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Anthony Noto acquired 17,375 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $149,772.50.

On Monday, March 14th, Anthony Noto acquired 19,042 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $149,479.70.

On Thursday, March 10th, Anthony Noto acquired 15,873 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $149,841.12.

On Monday, March 7th, Anthony Noto acquired 15,350 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $149,355.50.

On Friday, March 4th, Anthony Noto acquired 15,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.01 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SOFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.