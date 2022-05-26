Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $310.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of AON by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock traded up $7.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.53. 47,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,513. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.65. AON has a 12 month low of $223.19 and a 12 month high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AON will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

AON announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

