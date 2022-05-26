Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in AON were worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of AON by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $265.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $223.19 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.65. The company has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.94.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.90.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About AON (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.