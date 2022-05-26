Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stake Raised by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APO. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 97,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,756,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,065,000 after acquiring an additional 568,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 557,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,805,000 after acquiring an additional 310,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $727,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $55.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.18 and a 12 month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

APO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.