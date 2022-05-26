Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,562 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,376,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,544,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 12.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

