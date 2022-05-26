Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $69.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $31.76.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
