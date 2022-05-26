APY.Finance Market Cap Hits $269,903.84 (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $269,903.84 and approximately $10,291.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded down 48.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 191.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,153.84 or 1.49173501 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 56% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00019787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 451.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.83 or 0.00499439 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031480 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000277 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

