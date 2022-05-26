Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUSGet Rating) to post $5.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.90 million. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $2.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year sales of $33.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.20 million to $41.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $25.37 million, with estimates ranging from $15.50 million to $31.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 121.30% and a negative net margin of 352.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABUS shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 40,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABUS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.34. 17,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.66. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

