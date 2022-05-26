Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

ACGL stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.41. 1,276,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,775,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,108,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,881,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,298 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,725,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

