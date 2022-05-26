Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Receives $9.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACHR shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 41,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $134,566.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 163,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $486,797.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 541,303 shares of company stock worth $1,666,395.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,728,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,521,000. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer Aviation stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $3.46. 2,148,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,154. Archer Aviation has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

