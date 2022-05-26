Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Shares of Arco Platform stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,502. Arco Platform has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $524.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 0.74.

ARCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arco Platform in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,521,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after acquiring an additional 169,447 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,711,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,207,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Arco Platform during the first quarter worth $9,025,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Arco Platform by 20.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 546,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 93,633 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Arco Platform by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

