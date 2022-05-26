Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives $22.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.13.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. 83,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,632. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Enstar Group LTD lifted its position in Ares Capital by 5,266.8% in the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,566,000 after buying an additional 3,071,337 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,527,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Ares Capital by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,568 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Ares Capital by 147.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,768,000 after purchasing an additional 989,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 4,675.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,594,000 after purchasing an additional 895,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

