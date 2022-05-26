ArGoApp (ARGO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $226,445.00

ArGoApp (ARGO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded flat against the dollar. One ArGoApp coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ArGoApp alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 78.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,563.62 or 0.52360651 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 86.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00038690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.36 or 0.00492406 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00033544 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008752 BTC.

ArGoApp Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGoApp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGoApp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ArGoApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGoApp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.