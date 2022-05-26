Argon Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last week, Argon has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $242,024.97 and approximately $38,858.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 184.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,381.78 or 1.36878801 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 55.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00025645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 477.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.56 or 0.00503564 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031720 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000289 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 73,828,625 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

