Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Raised to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$1.50 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARNGF. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of ARNGF opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

