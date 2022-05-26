Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives $14.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 634,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 28,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $170,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 554,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,327,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 132,918 shares of company stock valued at $814,354 and have sold 70,293 shares valued at $423,016. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARHS stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

