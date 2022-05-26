Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.43.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATZ shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$70.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.
TSE ATZ traded up C$1.34 on Friday, hitting C$36.81. 238,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.91. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$28.70 and a 1-year high of C$60.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 27.07.
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.
