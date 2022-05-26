Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81. Arko has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Arko had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arko will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Arko by 40.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 24,674 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 68,372 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 83,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

ARKO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arko in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Arko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

