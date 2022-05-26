Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.81. Arko has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.
Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Arko had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arko will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
ARKO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arko in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.75 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
