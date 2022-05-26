Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.00 million-$115.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.63 million.

ARLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.25.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $7.06. 3,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.64. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,748,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,355,000 after purchasing an additional 278,755 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 4,868.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.