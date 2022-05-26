Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.34

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.34 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.92 ($0.04). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 6,475,496 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £18.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.
About Armadale Capital (LON:ACP)
