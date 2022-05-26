Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.34

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.34 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.92 ($0.04). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 6,475,496 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £18.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

About Armadale Capital (LON:ACP)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, invests in and develops natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Esher, the United Kingdom.

