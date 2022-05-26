Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Receives C$13.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AX.UN shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

AX.UN traded up C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$12.98. 180,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,934. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1 year low of C$10.93 and a 1 year high of C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.40.

In other news, Director Renzo Barazzuol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.35, for a total transaction of C$66,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,454,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$46,117,267.95.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (Get Rating)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.