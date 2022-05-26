Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.36.

APAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APAM traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.48. 6,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.80. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $54.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 146.56% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

