Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.05–$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00 million-$21.50 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.63 million, a P/E ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ASUR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Asure Software in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asure Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

