ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.93

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$47.93 and last traded at C$47.91, with a volume of 178375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$46.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACO.X. National Bankshares upped their price objective on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ATCO to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.39.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

