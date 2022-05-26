Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $275.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $375.83.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $170.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 1.07. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $159.54 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 27.73% and a negative return on equity of 56.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.