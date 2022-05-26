Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Plans $1.95 Quarterly Dividend

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.95 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Atrion has raised its dividend by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $631.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $684.95 and its 200 day moving average is $691.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.18. Atrion has a 1-year low of $579.96 and a 1-year high of $805.62.

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.29 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 19.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 22.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Atrion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

