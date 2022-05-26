Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) CEO Purchases $163,000.00 in Stock

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) CEO David J. Field purchased 100,000 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,258,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,310,940.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AUD opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $232.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. Audacy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.71.

Get Audacy alerts:

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Audacy, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Audacy from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUD. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Audacy by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,097,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,439 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Audacy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Audacy during the second quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in Audacy by 35.7% during the third quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Audacy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,714,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,030,000 after purchasing an additional 493,489 shares during the period. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Audacy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Audacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.