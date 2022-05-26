Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires 135 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $35,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $447.54. 1,031,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,549. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.81.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.