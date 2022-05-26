Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,630 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.52. 311,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,187. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $185.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 54.94%.

BR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

