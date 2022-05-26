Aureus Asset Management LLC Buys 6,570 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Fortive accounts for 2.2% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fortive worth $34,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fortive by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,488 shares of company stock worth $95,267. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $59.14. 2,097,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,410. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

