Aureus Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 775 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.48. 29,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,525. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.92. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.78 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

