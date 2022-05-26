Aureus Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX traded up $5.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.86. 486,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.66 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $463.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $529.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

