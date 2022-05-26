Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $16.44 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $16,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 141,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,147,000 after buying an additional 35,375 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Twilio by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 440,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,101,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Twilio by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $269,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,014 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.76.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,482. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $412.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

