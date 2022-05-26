Aureus Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aureus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,401 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,932,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,995 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $5.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.45. The company had a trading volume of 397,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,168,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.36. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.52.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

