Aureus Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aureus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.9% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $46,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,531 shares of company stock valued at $16,194,942 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO traded down $14.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $534.27. 1,538,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,470. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.72 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $564.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $588.60.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.21 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

