Aureus Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 98,487 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,694,000. Autodesk comprises approximately 1.7% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Autodesk by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Griffin Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $6.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,668. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $173.90 and a one year high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.