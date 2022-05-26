Aureus Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,259 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,904,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 59.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,466,000 after purchasing an additional 147,585 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $9,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

VAC stock traded up $8.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.09. The company had a trading volume of 501,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $132.65 and a 1 year high of $175.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.40.

In related news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $155,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

