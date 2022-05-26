Aureus Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded up $5.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.86. The stock had a trading volume of 643,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,891. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.87. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

NXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

In other news, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $64,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total value of $82,236.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,688 shares of company stock valued at $7,910,659. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

