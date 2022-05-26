Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises 2.6% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $42,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after buying an additional 1,253,935 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 60.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 184,349 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 218,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,827,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 14.0% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $138,143,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

WCN traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.17. 1,478,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,213. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.75 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.