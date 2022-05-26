Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $1,364,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Ecolab by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,284,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Ecolab by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 419,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,480,000 after acquiring an additional 150,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,398,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,161,000 after acquiring an additional 107,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,820. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.07.

NYSE ECL traded up $6.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.83. 17,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,418. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.31 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

