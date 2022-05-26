Aurora Energy Metals Limited (ASX:1AE) Insider Purchases A$24,750.00 in Stock

Aurora Energy Metals Limited (ASX:1AE – Get Rating) insider Greg Cochran acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$24,750.00 ($17,553.19).

Get Aurora Energy Metals alerts:

Aurora Energy Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurora Energy Metals Limited operates as an exploration company. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits. The company holds a 100% legal and beneficial interest in the Aurora Energy Metals Project comprising 207 granted mining claims in southeast Oregon, the United States. Aurora Energy Metals Limited was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Energy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Energy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.