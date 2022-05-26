Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.03 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $3.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.41 million. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Autohome’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

NYSE ATHM opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.24. Autohome has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $78.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATHM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 75.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the first quarter worth about $369,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Autohome by 7.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Autohome in the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

